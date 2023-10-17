Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints fell to 3-3 on the season when they lost to the Houston Texans in Week 6. Carr was seen blowing up at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael during the loss.

The Saints quarterback is now apologizing for his outburst at Carmichael. He said that the OC just happened to the be the person closest to him when he was angry, at the team's Monday press conference. Furthermore, Carr stated that he was more upset at the offense's inability to move the ball rather than Carmichael himself.

“We corrected things, you just don't want to correct them after a loss,” Carr said. “And so we all take that responsibility, and if someone's pointing fingers, and if we come constructively to each other and you can't take it, that's on them as a person.”

“We have to sit at the table and have a conversation. We have to be able to do those things and move forward,” Carr continued. “So far it's been super positive. But it's on everybody.”

New Orleans lost to the Houston 20-17. The Saints ran 78 plays on offense and gained 430 total yards of offense. However, the Texans help them to just one touchdown, handcuffing NO's offense. Overall, Carr completed 32-of-50 passes for 353 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Saints rank 20th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 312.5 yards per game. While 3-3 isn't the worst record, Derek Carr wants to see the offense come out of their shell and help lead New Orleans to victory.