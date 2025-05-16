May 16, 2025 at 10:26 AM ET

There appears to be some mystery about what happened with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, before he decided to retire from the NFL. The Saints front office and even some players were apparently confused as to why he was dealing with a shoulder injury, per ESPN.

“A shoulder injury never appeared on the injury report during the 2024 season, and a team source said Carr went through a routine physical at the end of the season like all the other players on the roster and no issues were voiced about the shoulder,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Katherine Terrell wrote.

Saints officials said the team instead thought Carr was dealing with a hand problem.

“What we thought was his injury going into [2025] looks a lot different now,” a team source said.

Carr ended up retiring from NFL football following sustaining a shoulder injury. The injury was going to cause him to miss extended time, had he stayed with the squad.

“He wasn't in the mode of doing heavy throwing late in the year, and he tried to get ready, but the wrist just wasn't there yet, so it's possible he didn't discover problems [in the shoulder] until he started to do more,” a Saints coaching source added.

Carr was also reportedly interested in joining another team before retiring with the Saints. That is in despite of the fact that the Saints didn't give him permission to speak with other teams.

The Saints were surprised when Derek Carr retired

The Saints and their coaches knew full well that Carr was dealing with an injury this offseason. It was a surprise to them however, that Carr decided to leave the game.

“When he said pain, we're not thinking retirement,” the coaching source added.

New Orleans must now deal with even more change. The Saints are already breaking in a new coach with Kellen Moore. Now, the squad must also break in a new quarterback.

There are three quarterbacks currently on the roster. That includes rookie Tyler Shough, who was just drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He last played for Louisville. Shough is joined by Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.

“It was time to look at [quarterbacks in the draft] regardless,” a Saints personnel source said. “That's where the value line was. Whether [Carr] played or not wouldn't dictate whether we select somebody.”

The Saints finished the 2024 season with a disappointing 5-12 record.