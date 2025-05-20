ARLINGTON, TX — Paige Bueckers played well on Monday despite receiving the double-team on a fairly consistent basis. Bueckers' Dallas Wings were ultimately defeated 79-71 by the Seattle Storm, but Bueckers scored 19 points and added eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block. After the game, Bueckers was asked about opposing teams' strategies against her.

“I mean, it's probably smart just to blitz… Get the ball out of my hands,” Bueckers said of being double-teamed by opponents. “Just trying to adjust offensively to how to counteract the trap… Maybe less ball screens. Screening, me screening, me getting other people open, attacking in transition. It's just something, a different look that defenses are throwing at me which is an adjustment. So just continue to learn and work through that.”

Although she is only a rookie, Paige Bueckers is the most reliable player on the team right now. All-Star Arike Ogunbowale is in a shooting slump early in the season.

Teams are going to continue to place additional pressure on Bueckers as a result. They are likely entering games thinking they can defeat the Wings if they make other players beat them. Maddy Siegrist performed well on Monday, but other players need to step up as well.

The Wings are still trying to find chemistry as a team, something that was to be expected with only three players returning from last year. Dallas features a number of talented players working together for the first time. Their 0-2 start is far from ideal, but this is a team that has the potential to bounce back.

Dallas will look to earn its first victory of the 2025 campaign on Wednesday night in Minnesota against the Lynx. The game will be extra special for Paige Bueckers, who is of course from Minnesota. She would love to help her team earn a win in her home state.