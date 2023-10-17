The New Orleans Saints currently have a 3-3 record, good for a second-place tie in the NFC West. The Saints are just a half game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are tied with the Atlanta Falcons in the division.

The team has been facing a little turmoil on offense as quarterback Derek Carr recently went off on the team's offensive coordinator after its loss to the Texans. The Saints set dubious records for futility that may remind fans of the pre-Dan Campbell Detroit Lions.

Now the team is hoping for a boost from a former Detroit Lion in Jamaal Williams, who set Detroit's franchise record for rushing touchdowns last season by besting legendary running back Barry Sanders.

Williams Gets the Go-Ahead

According to a report from Saints beat writer John Hendrix, Williams could return soon after the latest injury news was revealed on the workhorse running back.

Saints’ Jamaal Williams has been designated for return from IR — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) October 17, 2023

The Saints got 68 yards rushing from their own franchise legend Kamara last week against the Texans on 19 carries. The presence of Williams would give the Saints another powerful runner who can become part of a productive two-man rotation on the ground.

Williams Listed As ‘Limited' In Saints Practice

Williams and Olave were both listed as “limited” in Tuesday's practice with the Saints according to a report from Around the NFL. Williams has 27 carries for 74 yards thus far this season while Olave has 32 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown.