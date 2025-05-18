May 18, 2025 at 12:54 AM ET

The incoming New Orleans Saints regime just received a seal of approval from a franchise legend. Drew Brees dropped his take on Kellen Moore. Which will leave Saints fans energized.

The Super Bowl winning quarterback for New Orleans spoke out about the new hire Saturday. Brees sounded off during his appearance at the opening of Surge Entertainment in Metairie, Louisiana.

“I've heard nothing but great things about Kellen,” Brees said, per the Saints.

The legendary QB, however, praised Moore before. During his college days.

“I really respected Kellen more when he was a player at Boise State. They were always going in as underdogs and beating teams they had no business being on the field with. He was just one of these methodical guys who had moxie and leadership skills,” Brees said. “And he carried all those traits into being a coach.”

Moore hasn't eased into his job. He dealt with the sudden Derek Carr retirement. Moore brought in undrafted junior college quarterback Hunter Dekkers to fill the roster spot.

Brees is still sold on Moore. That wasn't the only encouraging words from Brees for the newest Saints leader.

Drew Brees reacts if Kellen Moore belongs to Saints

Moore will be one of the youngest coaches in the league. He's taking over the Saints as a 36-year-old. That makes him younger than Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins, Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, or the Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald. The latter head coach once held the title of youngest NFL HC.

Moore is youthful by age. But Brees is throwing out that component.

“I think he belongs here,” Brees said. “He's great for this organization right now. He's ready for this fanbase.”

New Orleans becomes his fourth NFL coaching stop. The left-handed quarterback spent his early years with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018 to 2022. He then had one year stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. But he's bringing a Super Bowl ring in tow from the latter franchise.