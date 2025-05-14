The New Orleans Saints were dealt a blow over the weekend when veteran quarterback Derek Carr surprisingly opted to retire after it was reported he could miss the entire 2025 campaign due to a shoulder injury. While Carr sounds resolute in his desire to call it a career, many folks have wondered whether he could eventually unretire. However, his brother, former NFL quarterback David Carr, doesn't think that will be happening.

David spent 10 years in the NFL, playing five seasons as a starter for the Houston Texans before bouncing around the league as a backup. His time in the league did not overlap with Derek's, as David retired in 2013, while Derek was drafted in 2014. While the latter is still only 34 years old, David believes that Derek's mind is made when it comes to his retirement, and he doesn't anticipate seeing him in the NFL ever again.

“I believe that he is done,” David said on “The Insiders.” “I can tell, just in the last couple days, that he's definitely done playing and he's moved on.”

“I can tell in the last couple days that he’s definitely done playing and he’s moved on.” — NFL analyst David Carr joins The Insiders to discuss the retirement of his brother Derek Carr, why the pull of family helped lead to retirement and whether Derek may un-retire… pic.twitter.com/GIwKDdIZMu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

David Carr doesn't see Derek Carr unretiring anytime soon

While David was largely considered a bust after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft, Derek was a success story after getting picked in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. Derek made four Pro Bowls over the course of his career, as he helped make the Las Vegas Raiders competitive again after a couple of rough campaigns before his arrival.

Unretirement will be on the table given Derek is still young, but his injury situation, plus his desire to spend more time with his family, makes David think he is done for good. The good news for the Saints is that Derek helped them out financially before he opted to call it a career, but now they need to find their new quarterback of the future.