The New Orleans Saints are moving forward into the Kellen Moore era. The new head coach was hired shortly after helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs as offensive coordinator. It was expected that veteran Derek Carr had an inside track at starting quarterback as long as his shoulder healed properly. Unfortunately, it seems as if that did not happen. Because of it, the Saints and Carr have announced that he will be retiring, effective immediately.

Derek Carr has announced his retirement. In late March, while ramping up his preparation for the 2025 season, Derek experienced pain in his right shoulder. It was his first time throwing a football at significant volume since recovering from both a concussion and left hand… pic.twitter.com/SrcJEzDDnU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League,” said Carr in the Saints' post on X, formerly Twitter. “For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”

It's a heartbreaking turn of events for both the Saints and Carr. If he returned to full health, he likely would have been handed the reins of Moore's offense. He's shown flashes of brilliance at many times in his career, but he's been hindered by a myriad of issues, including his health. Now, it's time for Moore and general manager Mickey Loomis to find their new starting quarterback. Despite the sudden shock of Carr's retirement, there are still options out there they can consider to take over the number one signal caller spot. The first one? None other than second-round pick Tyler Shough.

Starting Tyler Shough might be best choice for Saints' long-term future

The 40th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shough is just now starting his NFL journey. There are likely few better spots he could have landed than New Orleans. Even if Carr had returned at full health, there is a chance that Shough could have seized the starting role from him anyways. There's a reason why he was so highly selected in the draft after all. He has a lot of skills that any solid NFL starting quarterback starting in the league today has.

He's shown good arm strength and mobility that allows him to make great off platform plays that can wow both his fellow players and fans alike. The key now is learning how to do it consistently. Under Moore and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, not to mention quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien (all former quarterbacks themselves), Shough could next be the long-term signal caller in New Orleans. However, if he can't make the adjustment, would Loomis reach into the past to bring back a former protege to Saints legend Drew Brees?

Trading for Jameis Winston could pan out in Saints' favor

Winston, a former number one overall pick, has shown plenty of flashes in his career. During his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, he's been a solid starting quarterback in doses. But the key word there is doses. He's never figured out how to consistently translate it, as Winston is the very definition of a gunslinger. Unfortunately, gunslingers need to be more accurate in today's NFL.

Would Moore and his assistants be able to finally unlock that consistency? It's unlikely but it would still be worth a shot. Yes, he just signed with the New York Giants, but they also signed Russell Wilson to start at quarterback. Then, they tripled down by drafting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round two weeks ago. Out of the three of them, Winston is likely the most expendable. Could the Saints bring him back to New Orleans to once again try and claim Brees' old throne? Or would pursuing one of the NFL's best signal callers in recent memory help Moore and the Saints even more?

Would signing Aaron Rodgers boost Saints' playoff chances?

Rodgers is still a free agent. That much is certain. There's been rumors he could consider coming to New Orleans, even before Carr's sudden retirement. Most of these rumors have him joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, but today's news could certainly change that. Both the Steelers and Saints offer advantages and are similar in a lot of aspects. The main advantage that the Saints would have is the likelihood of increased collaboration with the offensive scheme.

In Pittsburgh, Rodgers would likely have less say over that. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith prefers a more run-heavy, clock control kind of system, and head coach Mike Tomlin supports that vision as well. After all, it's a style that has produced consistent, winning football throughout franchise history. It's unlikely it will change much while Tomlin is still in charge.

In both cities, Rodgers would be a mentor to a rookie signal caller. With the Saints, it would be Shough. With the Steelers, it would be former Ohio State starting quarterback Will Howard. In both places, he would be a temporary solution to the current quarterback problem they currently have. Would either option call to Rodgers, or will he continue to weigh his options? In either scenario, Moore, Loomis and the rest of the Saints brass at least need to make some inquiries to one of the best quarterbacks of the NFL's current era.