The New Orleans Saints are the last team standing in the 2025 NFL offseason head coaching carousel. The team fired head coach Dennis Allen amid a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, one in which the Saints started out hot but then faltered mightily down the stretch.

Many of the higher profile candidates on the coaching market this year, including Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson, have already been signed to contracts by other teams, leaving the Saints with a limited list of options to fill their vacancy.

On Monday, the team reported that it had interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the position, and then, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN added some additional context to that intel.

“I’m told this interview started Monday night and went late into the evening/early morning, “reported Fowler on X, formerly Twitter, quote tweeting the Saints' original post about the interview. “Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver also has come up often as a candidate that’s made a strong impression.”

Moore is currently in the midst of leading his Eagles to the Super Bowl after they hung 55 points on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

A big decision for the Saints

The Saints in many ways find themselves in NFL no man's land at the current juncture, as the team doesn't have a roster built to compete but also isn't very young or have many players who are yet to fill into their potential.

As previously mentioned, the Saints got off to a red-hot start to this season, eviscerating the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys over the first two weeks of the season to look like an unexpected playoff threat in the NFC.

However, that quick start turned out to be a mirage, as injuries and a tough schedule ultimately caught up to New Orleans and caused them to miss out on the postseason once again.

There is currently a lot of pressure on the team to find a viable candidate for its head coaching vacancy, and on the surface, Moore would appear to check a lot of boxes, including most importantly the offensive proficiency he's currently displaying with the Eagles.

Of course, it helps to have the league's best running back, offensive line, and one of its best receiving cores at your disposal when crafting an offense, none of which the Saints currently boast.

Still, at this point, they'll take what they can get.