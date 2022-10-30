Saints’ Mark Ingram injury update amid Alvin Kamara’s monster game vs. Raiders

While Alvin Kamara was dominating against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, his backfield partner picked up an unfortunate injury. Mark Ingram sustained a knee injury during Sunday’s clash against the Raiders and the New Orleans Saints RB will not return to the game, according to reports.

Ingram came up lame after getting his knee banged up against the Raiders. He was taken to the medical tent where he had his knee examined by the team and was seen shortly after being escorted to the medical tent. The Saints later announced that he would not return to the game, a big blow for the offense.

Fortunately, Kamara is having the game of the year, picking up the slack in Ingram’s absence. Kamara had three rushing touchdowns against the Raiders in what was a dominant outing for the Saints running back who had his name pop up in trade rumors just Sunday morning.

With Ingram unavailable, the Saints are down to Kamara and Dwayne Washington at running back, so they’ll be thin at the position for the rest of the way. Another backfield injury would be very alarming for the Saints, though they’ve built a comfortable lead over the Raiders.

Ingram didn’t record a single carry in the game, but was targeted once in the passing game, making one catch for two yards.

This season, the 33-year-old has featured in seven games and has rushed 51 times for 196 yards and one touchdown. He’s caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 44 yards via the air.

Saints fans should keep their eyes open for a more detailed injury update on Mark Ingram following the Week 8 clash vs. the Raiders.