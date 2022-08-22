Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans

The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2022 NFL season under the radar. Part of that is because they are in the same division with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But also, they have without former Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas for essentially two years. He’s been out of sight, out of mind for many football fans. But this year was going to be his resurgence.

Well, on Sunday, that notion was put on hold a bit. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Saints coach Dennis Allen informed the media that Thomas suffered a hamstring injury. Therefore, he did not practice on Sunday.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is dealing with “a little bit of a hamstring” issue, according to HC Dennis Allen, and sat out practice today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2022

Thomas has “a little bit of a hamstring” issue, said Allen.

It’s not yet known the severity of the injury, but hamstring issues tend to linger. So, this is obviously a development worth watching.

Michael Thomas has not played since the Saints playoff loss to the Buccaneers in January of 2021. He is looking for a big bounce back season, with New Orleans trying to wrestle the division away. Dennis Allen’s defense has historically given Brady fits over the years. There is little reason to believe that won’t continue this year.

The Saints offense was going to be the biggest question mark entering the season. But recent reports have All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara not likely to face a suspension this year following his off-the-field incident in Las Vegas. The Saints also signed Jarvis Landry to play alongside Thomas. New Orleans also drafted Ohio State speed burner Chris Olave to help stretch the defense.

As long as Thomas can get healthy and Jameis Winston doesn’t consistently turn the ball over, the Saints could be the biggest surprise in the NFL this year.