Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry receive optimistic update after being ruled out again

Heading into Week 8, the New Orleans Saints will be without wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry once again.

Thomas has been limited to just three games this season while dealing with a toe injury. This will be the fifth straight game that he has missed.

Landry is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him once again. He has been limited to just four games this season.

When healthy, both Thomas and Landry have played significant roles in the Saints offense.

Both receivers got off to a hot start to the season. In Week 1, Landry recorded seven receptions for 114 receiving yards. Since then, he has been far less efficient. In weeks two to four, he recorded just 54 receiving yards and eight receptions. His ankle injury limited him when on the field, and has now been sidelined for a month.

Thomas has had a very similar start to the season. Over his three appearances, he has recorded 171 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 16 total receptions. Even with missing time, Thomas still ranks 11th in the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

Neither Thomas nor Landry were placed on the injured reserve list while dealing with their injuries. This has led to speculation that the Saints are confident that they will return to the field sometime shortly.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen recently spoke with reporters about if either receiver will play again this season. His answer could hint that a return could be on the horizon.

Via ESPN Reporter Katherine Terrell:

“Dennis Allen had a very quick “yes” when asked if he was optimistic Thomas and Landry would play again this season.”

The Saints offense would receive a big boost if both Thomas and Landry could return to the field. But in their absence, rookie wide receiver Chris Olave has had the opportunity to be the leading man.

Over six games this season, Olave has recorded 32 receptions for 495 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 56 total targets.

Upon the return of Thomas and Landry, the Saints could have one of the NFL’s best receiving rooms.