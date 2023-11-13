After the Saints Week 10 loss to the Vikings, reports are that Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore have big injury problems.

The New Orleans Saints lost a tough one in Week 10 to the Minnesota Vikings and could have lost several key players on both sides of the ball for even longer. In addition to quarterback Derek Carr exiting the game with two injuries, star wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are also dealing with “fairly significant injuries.”

“Saints coach Dennis Allen says QB Derek Carr remains in concussion protocol, but his right shoulder checked out fine, while WR Michael Thomas and CB Marshon Lattimore both suffered ‘fairly significant injuries’ Sunday,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, before noting, “New Orleans has a bye this week.”

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson got more specific about Lattimore, tweeting Monday, “I'm told #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, per source.”

The good news here is that the Saints head to their bye week following the Week 10 loss to the Vikings. Still, losing Carr, Thomas, and/or Lattimore for any significant period of time could be devastating.

Thomas is the Saints’ third-leading pass-catcher in terms of yards behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed and receptions behind Olave and Alvin Kamara. Lattimore is third on the team in tackles and interceptions on the season.

The Saints will need to be as close to full strength as possible when they come back from their bye as they will face their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. The division is still incredibly close, with New Orleans still in the lead with a 5-5 record. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a half-game back at 4-5, and the Falcons are just a game behind at 4-6.