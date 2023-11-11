After being arrested for an altercation with a contractor, New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas reacted to his arrest with a GIF.

On Friday, it was reported that New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested after an altercation. The former Pro Bowl WR reportedly got into it with a contractor on a street, and he threatened and taking the contractor's phone. This now marks the second time a Saints wide receiver was involved in a police incident. Here's Sports Illustrated's report on the arrest.

“Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was allegedly involved in an incident that occurred on Friday evening near his residence in Kenner. We're still gathering information, but from what Saints News Network was told regarding the incident by multiple sources, the main factor that led to Thomas reportedly being arrested by the Kenner Police Department was for slapping a cell phone out of someone's hand.”

After reports of the alleged arrest surfaced, Michael Thomas took to Instagram to express his thoughts. The wide receiver showed a GIF from the movie “Friday” that said… (per Ross Jackson)

Michael Thomas’ instagram story this morning: pic.twitter.com/q0m2hzgqzu — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 11, 2023

The GIF in question is from a particular scene in the movie. The scene shows the character in the GIF saying “Get off the grass”, or something to that effect. The incident reportedly stemmed from the contractors filming Thomas' home, and the Saints WR taking offense to this.

The alleged victim states that there were multiple threats to the contractors, who were doing work near the area. The Saints are yet to comment on this matter. Thomas is now the second Saints wide receiver to have a run-in with the police after Chris Olave's infamous arrest a few weeks ago.

The Saints are looking to take control of a weak NFC South division. The offense has unfortunately not been clicking, even with the bevy of weapons they have. The Saints have a tilt against the surprisingly solid Minnesota Vikings coming off. With a defense as stout as Minnesota's defense, how will they hold up?