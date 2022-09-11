Michael Thomas couldn’t hide his delight after helping the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons in his first game since 2020.

The star wideout returned to the Saints with a bang, as he scored two touchdowns to give them the narrow 27-26 victory over the Falcons. It was far from the perfect performance from New Orleans overall, but they way Thomas played was undoubtedly a huge positive that should only bode well in their playoff aspirations this 2022.

Speaking with FOX Sports after the game, Thomas shared his love for the organization and thanked them for being patient with him. He also expressed how ecstatic he is to finally be back and contribute to the team’s win.

“I love this organization, I love these teammates, I love my team. I know how bad they needed me last year to be out there to help them and contribute, so I just want to get off on a right start and just come out here right away and dominate,” Thomas shared.

There were concerns about how Michael Thomas would perform after more than a year out, but he erased all those worries and lived up to the high expectations on him.

He was initially listed as questionable, but reports in the build-up to the contest indicated that he was set to play. Naturally, there was a ton of hype surrounding him and he didn’t disappoint.

“I love this organization, I love these teammates, I love my team.” @ShannonSpake caught up with Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston after the @Saints 27-26 Week 1 comeback win ‼️@Cantguardmike x @Jaboowins pic.twitter.com/wF88Cq7RAv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 11, 2022

If Thomas can keep the momentum going and stay healthy, there is no doubt the Saints will be an even deadlier team on offense. They’ll face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday, and a lot of eyes will be on the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year for sure.