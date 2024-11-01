The New Orleans Saints season is on life support at 2-6, and the injury bug isn't helping. New Orleans will roll out a depleted defense against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Saints will be down two starters in their secondary via the team's social media.

“Dennis Allen says Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) are both out for Sunday,” the team announced.

Although starting quarterback Derek Carr is finally back after missing three games, the team is depleted, via NOLA.com's Matthew Para.

“Allen did not indicate how long either Lattimore or McKinstry could be out. Lattimore aggravated a previous hamstring injury in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while McKinstry got hurt in practice this week,” Para said. “The Saints are also without former starter Paulson Adebo, who is out for the year with a broken femur.”

“In addition to Lattimore and McKinstry, running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) and wide receiver Bub Means (ankle) won't be available for the Saints.”

Cornerback Rico Payton is also questionable (back), leaving Alontae Taylor as the only fully healthy cornerback.

Can the wounded Saints pick up a win on the road?

Saints should survive against the Panthers

New Orleans has been unlucky with injuries, but it's lucky to be facing the 1-7 Panthers with its season on the line. Carolina, who just traded its top receiver, Diontae Johnson, is not trying to compete this year. Despite the Saints' long injury list, there's no excuse to lose.

The Panthers went back to much-maligned quarterback Bryce Young last week, who went 24-of-37 passing with two touchdowns and two picks against an elite Denver Broncos defense. However, outside of Chuba Hubbard, nobody has stood out on Carolina's offense, and even a depleted secondary should handle young receivers like Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.

New Orleans is still in the NFC wild-card race, but it can't be taken seriously as a contender if it can't beat the lowly Panthers.