The New Orleans Saints are on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Saints-Panthers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Saints-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Panthers Odds

New Orleans Saints: -7 (-115)

Moneyline: -335

Carolina Panthers: +7 (-105)

Moneyline: +270

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Saints started the season looking like the sleeper team of the NFL. It has all been downhill since then, though. However, this is a great chance to get back in the win column after six straight losses. New Orleans played Carolina to open up the season, and dropped 47 points on them. The Saints were clicking on all cylinders in that game, and should be able to have a similar game on Sunday.

The Panthers have remained the league’s worst defense this season. They are allowing over 30 points per game, which is the most in the NFL, and they allow the second-most yards per game. Carolina has allowed 17 passing touchdowns this season, and that is the most in the NFL. Their 14 rushing touchdowns allowed is the most in the NFL, as well. With weapons like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara, the Saints have a chance to do some damage.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Carolina has a chance of their own to put up some points. The Saints are the only team in the NFL to allow more yards per game than the Panthers. Along with that, New Orleans allows 25.8 points per game, which is not great. The Panthers are lacking the offensive weapons, but it would not be surprising to see this be one of their better offensive games.

On their six-game losing streak, the Saints have allowed 29.5 points per game. There is a 51-point outburst from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in there, but it is clear the Saints are not playing good defense. The Panthers have to take advantage of this. The offense has to keep up if they want to win this game. If Bryce Young plays well, and Chuba Hubbard runs well, the Panthers will have a great chance to cover the spread.

There are a few other things the Saints do not do well. Firstly, New Orleans allow opposing running backs to run wild. Opposing running backs average 5.2 yards per carry against them this season. Secondly, the Saints allow the most yards per catch in the NFL. When passes are complete, they usually go for a first down. Lastly, the Saints have 11 turnovers, which is tied for ninth-most in the NFL. The Saints are clearly struggling, the Panthers just have to capitalize.

Final Saints-Panthers Prediction & Pick

It is tough to believe the Panthers are going to keep this game within a touchdown. They just traded Diontae Johnson, and now their only real weapon at receiver is Xavier Leggette. Along with that, the Saints could get Derek Carr back this week. I do not think there is any chance the Panthers win. The Saints are going to get back in the win column, and blow out the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Final Saints-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Saints -7 (-115)