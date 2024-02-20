Williams, who coached both Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, is expected to join the Saints' staff as their WR coach.

The New Orleans Saints are looking for change after their disappointing 2023 season. Their defense remained solid for the most part, but their offense… yikes. Between Pete Carmichael's dubious play-calling and Derek Carr's inconsistency, New Orleans struggled to get things going on offense. Because of that, the team failed to make it to the playoffs yet again.

The Saints already started their retooling after releasing Carmichael. They are hiring San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak to be their new offensive coordinator. Now, they're adding a new face to their offensive coaching staff by hiring Baltimore Ravens assistant coach Keith Williams, per Nick Underhill.

“The Saints have hired Keith Williams to be their receivers coach, per source. It is a two-year deal. Williams last served as the assistant receivers coach in Baltimore.“

Underhill also noted Williams' impressive background. The tentative Saints wide receivers coach worked with stars such as Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill in his career. That's pretty good news for Chris Olave and Michael Thomas this season.

“Williams worked as a private receivers coach for a long time and was the personal coach for players like Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams.”

Olave somehow managed to earn a 1,000 yard season last year for the Saints, which basically kept their chances alive last year. In addition, Rashid Shaheed was an underrated breakout star last season, with his blazing speed providing New Orleans with a much needed deep threat. Aside from those two, though, the Saints' wide receivers were largely underwhelming. Will the arrival of a new offensive staff help the team improve upon their terrible season?