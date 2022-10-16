Saints injury status go from bad to worse with Chris Olave update

The New Orleans Saints have been bruised and battered from the get go this season, and that isn’t likely to change in Week 6. They have already ruled out star players in Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore for their upcoming contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it looks like things could be even worse with the latest update on wide receiver Chris Olave not looking like good news for the Saints.

Chris Olave injury update

With Thomas and Landry both struggling to stay on the field, Olave has quickly become a crucial piece of New Orleans’ offense. Olave suffered a concussion in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, and has been working his way back ever since in hopes he would be able to suit up in Week 6. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Olave is not expected to play, further limiting an already depleted Saints offense.

Saints’ WR Chris Olave, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a concussion, is not expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source. This would leave the Saints without WRs Olave, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2022

This is another big blow for a Saints team that just cannot seem to stay healthy this season. Thomas and Landry have been dealing with injuries for the past few weeks, as has starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who also won’t be starting against Cincinnati. Olave’s potential absence means the Saints are basically going to be running out their second unit on offense on Sunday afternoon.

Olave isn’t officially ruled out yet, but if he ends up being unable to play, which seems increasingly likely right now, the Saints will be relying on Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith to step up on offense. New Orleans has some other options to run their offense, as we saw last week with Taysom Hill stepping up, but it’s clear things aren’t looking great for the Saints offense right now, and it will be interesting to see whether they can overcome this slew of injuries.