The city of New Orleans was wracked with tragedy on New Year's Eve. A driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street early in the morning on New Year's Day. The attack killed 10 people and injured more than 30 others. It took place at roughly 3:15 AM while residents were celebrating the new year on Bourbon Street.

The New Orleans Saints released a statement on Wednesday morning that addressed the horrific attack.

“The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day,” the statement reads. “Our hearts go out to all victims and their families during this difficult time and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and bravely on the scene.”

The driver was killed in a firefight with law enforcement following the attack. The Associated Press reports that the attack is being investigated by the FBI as an act of terrorism.

“New Orleans is a city built on resilience, and this heartbreaking event reminds us of the importance of coming together to support one another, to honor those affected, and to work towards healing as a community. In times of tragedy, the New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different.”

The Sugar Bowl will be postponed after deadly Bourbon Street truck attack

This attack took place on the same day the Sugar Bowl was schedule. The annual college football bowl game has since been postponed until Thursday, per Erin Lowrey of WDSU in New Orleans.

Jeff Hundley, CEO of the Sugar Bowl, released a statement on Wednesday morning about the attack.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning,” Hundley said in a statement per ESPN. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”

Law enforcement will ramp up security ahead of the Sugar Bowl, which has become an annual tradition in New Orleans.

“What you'll see today for the Sugar Bowl, which will go on, is that the perimeter for security around the Superdome has been extended to be a larger zone,” New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno told WDSU-TV. “So expect obviously extra security. There are more police officers who are coming in.”

The city of Atlanta Georgia will also be on high alert, as the Peach Bowl will be played as scheduled on Wednesday.