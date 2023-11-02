The Saints signed LB Cory Littleton to their practice squad roster ahead of Week 9 after losing Jaylon Smith to the Raiders.

The New Orleans Saints have made a roster move after losing linebacker Jaylon Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears. The team swapped one former Pro Bowler for another, signing former Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans LB Cory Littleton to the practice squad.

“#Saints signing former #Texans linebacker Cory Littleton to their practice squad per a league source,” Aaron Wilson, an NFL reporter for KPRC 2 in Houston, reported on Thursday.

Littleton was an undrafted LB out of Washington in 2016 when the Rams signed him. He started one game as a rookie, four games in his second season, and by 2018, was a full-time starter, Pro Bowler, and second-team All-Pro.

In 2020, Littleton signed a lucrative free agent deal with the Raiders, but the defender never reached the 100-plus tackles-a-year heights he did in Houston. After two years in Vegas, stints with the Panthers and Texans followed. Houston cut him after Week 6 this season after he played just 17 snaps in six games.

The Saints are pretty set at LB, so chances are Cory Littleton will stay on the practice squad for the foreseeable future. Demario Davis, Pete Werner, and Zack Baun are the starters, with Nephi Sewell, D’Marco Jackson, and Ty Summers backing them up. It is worth noting that both Davis and Summers are dealing with minor nagging injuries heading into the Saints’ Week 9 tilt with the Bears.

New Orleans is currently 4-4, which puts them in a first-place tie in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons.