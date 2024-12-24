The New Orleans Saints took on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. New Orleans is already out of the race for the playoffs. But they certainly hoped they could pick up a big win over a Super Bowl contender in the NFC. Unfortunately, such a victory wasn't on the cards for Spencer Rattler and interim coach Darren Rizzi.

Rattler threw 15 competitions for 153 yards and one interception. Rattler also led New Orleans with 28 rushing yards on five attempts. In the end, the Packers came away with a 34-0 shutout victory. This marks the first time a team has been shutout in the NFL this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Saints have fallen to 5-10 on the season and have lost three of their last four games. They are set to close the regular season out with a game at home and on the road. New Orleans plays host to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 before traveling to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18.

Saints, Packers headed in opposite directions

As mentioned, the Saints have been eliminated from playoff contention. As a result, New Orleans is playing for pride and a high draft pick. The loss on Monday night football certainly helps their chase for a top-10 pick. If the season ended on Monday, they would select 10th in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Packers, meanwhile, move to 11-4 with their win on Monday night. They are third in the NFC North, however, behind the 13-2 Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Green Bay is headed to the playoffs themselves, though. Their seeing in the postseason is yet to be determined.

The Packers follow up their Saints victory with two divisional games. Green Bay takes on the Vikings in Week 17 in a game with massive playoff-seeding implications. In Week 18, they play host to the Chicago Bears. Chicago is coming off a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions at home and is 4-11 on the season.