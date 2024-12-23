Sorting through the debacle of their quarterback position, New Orleans is still reeling from the effect of numerous injuries. With a New Orleans Saints Week 16 game scheduled against the Green Bay Packers, the Saints will try to squeak out of 2024 with a hint of good feelings. Ahead of the Saints-Packers game, we’ll be making our Saints Week 16 predictions.

The Saints are 5-9 on the season but have won three of their last five games. They don’t have a shot at the playoffs, but can hurt the momentum of the Packers, who have won seven of their last nine games.

It may not be easy without starting quarterback Derek Carr, but Saints head coach Darren Rizzi said the team will line up, according to wdsu.com.

“We have the players that we have,” interim coach Darren Rizzi said. “Everybody across the league right now is dealing with injuries, some more than others. I think the best teams in the league are the teams that are able to overcome those, regardless of the position. That’s really how we’ve been approaching it.”

Spencer Rattler will throw for 200-plus yards

The Saints will have to get the ball into the air to have a shot at the win, so look for Rattler to take some shots early. Head coach Darren Rizzi said Rattler has improved his game, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I thought the last three games he was out there, like any rookie quarterback, sometimes he looked a little panicky,” Rizzi said. “I saw him much more relaxed, I saw him much more in control, I saw a lot more leadership out of him. That was the impressive part.”

Rattler said he’s better prepared as he makes a fourth start, according to neworleanssaints.com.

“Your first time out there, obviously with everything we had going on — different coach, lot of injuries, lot of missing pieces — that was a big part of it,” Rattler said. “Having guys back makes it a lot better, and then I think just getting to sit back and watch how it's supposed to be done.

“I thought D.C. (Carr) has been playing really well — great vet in our league, great vet for us, so being able to learn under him, pick his brain. Watch how he plays. Go through his reads. Talks in the huddle. Gets in and out. It's been great. But just getting out there again was good.”

Rizzi said Rattler needs to avoid thinking too much.

“I think especially for a rookie, there's some overthinking involved, or a guy that hasn't had a lot of starts,” Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said. “Sometimes when you come off the bench, ‘Hey, you've got to go.' You don't get that chance to maybe overthink all the different things and the scenarios and all that.

“When you're the starter, sometimes you may go into a game and you're thinking of first- and second-down plan, third-down plan, the two-minute plan, the red-zone plan – all of a sudden it kind of piles up on you. I think for young, inexperienced quarterbacks that can kind of pile up a little bit.

Kendre Miller will rush for 50-plus yards with a TD

Rizzi said he likes what he’s seen from Miller, who will make his first start, according to yahoo.com.

“I think Kendre is again showing you why we drafted him,” Rizzi said. “He made some really, really dynamic drives. He has the ability of making an 8-yard run look good. Making people miss. Getting tough yards.

“Kendre's gotta just stay consistent, that's been his thing right? So we gotta do that again next week, we gotta have another good practice week, we gotta just stay healthy. So those are the things. But you saw the flashes today and the athletic ability, that's the guy we knew we were drafting.”

Miller received 10 carries against the Giants, and nine more versus the Commanders. With Alvin Kamara out of the lineup, he could get a career-high total of attempts. The Saints grabbed Miller in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Juwan Johnson will set season-high in catches

Johnson has been used consistently by the Saints, but not often. He has at least two catches in 11 straight games. But his high mark is five with a best yardage total of 50.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound Johnson said the team is trying to get along with Carr in the huddle leading them, according to neworleanssaints.com.

“Yeah, I mean it's sucks because for a guy who has worked so hard just in general, on the field and off the field,” Johnson said. “It kind of sucks to see how this season has sort of panned out where he misses the most games he probably has in his career.

“He's just been having a rough go. And we are behind him, aside from all the football stuff. He is still Derek Carr aside from the football field. So we just have to be there for him emotionally, spiritually, (and) physically.”