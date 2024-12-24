The New Orleans Saints left Lambeau Field with a disastrous 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Fans already begged the Saints to pull off something interesting after a rough and boring first half. Spencer Rattler, however, took the brunt of the criticism.

The Saints' No. 3 quarterback elevated to QB1 following an awful showing from Jake Haener last Sunday. Turns out Rattler showed similar struggles. He settled for only 153 passing yards. Rattler was on the wrong end of this costly mistake.

Fans roasted Rattler online from there. One fan posted “Spencer Rattler might be one of the worst QBs of all time” on his social media X page. Another fan mocked his own fantasy football team by proclaiming Rattler was his QB. Then a Packers fan couldn't believe Rattler got drafted, which he posted during his downtrodden performance.

Spencer Rattler faced immense pressure the whole night vs. Packers

The Packers literally threw the kitchen sink at Rattler. They went straight after the rookie quarterback and stayed relentless the whole night. Next Gen Stats revealed how many times Rattler faced pressure.

“The Packers pass rush pressured Spencer Rattler 20 times (3 sacks), generating a season-high 52.6% team pressure rate. Eight different DL had multiple pressures,” the analytics site posted on its X account.

Rattler and the Saints additionally sank to this new low for 2024: The first NFL team to endure a shutout this season. It's also the Saints' most one-sided defeat this season.

New Orleans dropped to 5-10 overall on the season. Darren Rizzi already is watching his chance to shed the interim head coaching label slip away. The Saints have lost their last two games after a promising spark Rizzi provided. New Orleans had won three of its four games before the Dec. 15 contest against the Commanders.

The Saints' season not only has unraveled. Many fans now believe Rattler has a dim future in the NFL following his dismal night.