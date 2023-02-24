The New Orleans Saints continued to clear salary cap room after restructuring the contract of safety Tyrann Mathieu on Friday, according to a tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

The move clears about $4.67 million in 2023 salary cap space.

Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints in early May, returning to his hometown after spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mathieu played at St. Augustine high school in New Orleans before he signed and enrolled with the LSU Tigers in 2010.

The signing bonus and the total of the 2022 and 2023 salaries, or a total of about $18 million, were guaranteed in his three-year deal, according to Spotrac. Mathieu’s contract includes a roster bonus in 2024 and several annual playing incentives.

Tyrann Mathieu earned 91 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one sack for the Saints last season. He made his season-high of 11 total tackles in a 17-10 win over the Cleveland Browns, adding on a tackle for loss as he played in 100% of the team’s defensive snaps in FirstEnergy Stadium. He earned his first interception of the season in an early-October matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints cleared over $10.34 million in cap space by converting offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s contract. He was set to make a $21.4 million cap hit in 2023, including $14 million in base salary, a $3.8 million signing bonus and $3.64 million of restructured contract money.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is set to earn the highest cap hit among defensive backs for the Saints next season. He will make a $14.5 million base salary, a $1.5 million signing bonus and a $6.46 million restructure bonus. Defensive end Cameron Jordan will have the team’s highest cap hit at $25.6 million.

The Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the league’s two highest total salaries. Their NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons, rank eighth and 31st in the league, respectively.