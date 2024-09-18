One team that has taken the NFL by storm is the New Orleans Saints. What is the reason for New Orleans' sudden resurgence? Quarterback Derek Carr has been playing at an MVP level through the season's first two weeks. That might come as a surprise to some after Carr's lackluster year with the Saints last year. However, to those within the New Orleans organization, this resurgence from Carr was to be expected. Instead, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak planned to build the Saints' offense into something that could unleash Carr. To Kubiak, Carr had become burdened by the complexities of the previous scheme. Things were still tailored to Saints Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who made many adjustments at the line of scrimmage. New Orleans wanted to simplify things for Carr. This would empower Carr to throw down the field with trust in his receivers.

But to empower Carr's arm, Kubiak decided to lean on New Orleans' strong running back play and copy what had made his time with the San Francisco 49ers successful. That's where Alvin Kamara, who failed to find an extension with the Saints, comes into focus. In turn, it has unlocked New Orleans' offense and made them a severe threat in the NFC.

What have the Saints and Derek Carr done on offense?

Carr and Kamara's one-two punch has made New Orleans one of the league's more play-action-reliant teams. Under Kubiak, the Saints have gone from 32nd to first in play-action rate, and the numbers speak for themselves. New Orleans is third in the NFL in yards per game, just behind the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens at 405.5. The Saints are eleventh in passing yards per game, averaging 220.5 in the air. Meanwhile, New Orleans is third in rushing yards per game, averaging 185.0 on the ground.

That remarkable balance has led to the Saints' being the NFL's top-scoring offense, averaging 45.5 points per game. With New Orleans boasting a top-ten defensive unit on the other side of the ball, the Saints are one of the NFL's more complete teams. In turn, New Orleans is primed to win the NFC South for the first time since 2020. Sure, it's only two games into the season. However, the Saints appear to have found the formula for success with Carr at quarterback. It should be a fun and exciting season for Saints fans, especially with their offense putting up video game numbers.