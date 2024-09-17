There is no doubt that the New Orleans Saints have been playing like Super Bowl contenders through the first two games, especially after the dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road last Sunday, 44-19. The offense's success has been off the back of quarterback Derek Carr and while people still have question marks around him, Saints head coach Dennis Allen speaks on what has led to the explosive outings from the veteran.

New Orleans' offense has scored over 40 points in the past two games where in the win over the Cowboys, Derek Carr threw for 243 yards to go along with two touchdowns and one interception. With Carr under center, the Saints scored on their first 15 possessions through the two games as Allen talks on “The Rich Eisen Show” about how the game got easier for the 33-year old signal-caller.

“Look I think certainly he’s had a lot of challenges throughout his career,” Allen said. “I think there’s always been a ton that’s been put on his plate. In terms of being the guy that’s out front in the organization. He’s always had to make all the checks on the line of scrimmage, he’s been the one that’s had to get everybody in the right play. He’s never been able to just kinda go out and just play football, and I think he’s able to do that now. Some of the burden and responsibility of being the flag holder for the team, he doesn’t have to do all those things. So he’s able to do just be free and just play the game and I think he’s enjoying doing that and I'm enjoying watching him do it. He's playing outstanding right now.”

Saints' Dennis Allen speak on the team around Derek Carr

In the win over the Cowboys, Carr threw an impressive 70-yard touchdown to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on top of other big plays to such play makers as Chris Olave. Allen would say that while Carr has been exceptional, the rest of the offense has been great including running back Alvin Kamara and the offensive line.

“I just think it fits what he can do, and more so than anything else, it fits what the rest of our players can do and do well,” Allen said. “And what we've done is we freed those guys up to not have to think so much and just be able to go out and play. And when you have guys like Olave and Shaheed and those guys that really have that speed down the field, and look, you don't have to worry about reading all these different coverages.”

“Let the quarterback throw it to the open guy,” Allen continued. “And you tell the quarterback, ‘hey look, this is the read, it's one, two to three and if one's open, bang it on him, if not, get through your progression.' And I think that's what you know he's been able to do. And, man, it's worked great. He's had great protection. Alvin's been running the ball extremely well the offensive line is playing well so when all those things are working together, you can usually have some pretty good success.”

The Saints look to be 3-0 as they face another NFC East opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.