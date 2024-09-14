The New Orleans Saints are preparing for their Week 2 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, but they have also been closely monitoring Hurricane Francine, which made landfall in Louisiana and did quite a bit of damage to New Orleans and its surrounding areas. For former Saints player Steve Gleason, a medical event that occurred for him made the hurricane's arrival very scary.

Gleason, who played seven seasons in the NFL with the Saints, revealed in 2011 that he was battling ALS, and he has since become one of the top ALS awareness activists in the world. After Hurricane Francine hit New Orleans, though, Gleason had a high fever and extremely low blood pressure, which led to him making a trip to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition and recovering.

“Former New Orleans Saints safety and ALS advocate Steve Gleason is stable and recovering at a local hospital after a medical event earlier this week, according to his publicist Clare Durrett. Durrett said Gleason spiked a fever and had extremely low blood pressure Wednesday, prompting his physician to suggest he be taken to a hospital.” – Katherine Terrell, ESPN

Steve Gleason found his way to hospital despite Hurricane Francine's landfall

As if Gleason's medical event wasn't scary enough, the fact that it came right in the wake of a hurricane made it even more scary. There was concern as to whether or not Gleason would be able to make it to the hospital given the damage that the hurricane did to New Orleans, but thankfully, he managed to make it there.

Now that he's there, Gleason seems to be doing better, which is obviously a great sign. And if all continues to go well for him over the next few hours, chances are he will end up tuning in to watch the Saints upcoming battle with the Cowboys in hopes that his former squad will be able to pull off a big upset victory.