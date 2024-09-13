The Dallas Cowboys open their home slate in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. After a 33-17 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and a new contract for Dak Prescott, eyes are on America's Team. Ahead of the Cowboys-Saints game, we'll be making our Cowboys Week 2 predictions.

Dallas started the season with a big win against the Browns. They got out to a 20-3 lead before halftime and coasted to victory. Their defense dominated Deshaun Watson, forcing him into two interceptions and only allowing 144 passing yards. While the Cowboys' offense was not spectacular, they did enough to win.

The Saints got off to a great start on offense against the Carolina Panthers. They posted a league-high 47 points against what could be a historically bad defense. This matchup against the Cowboys will be their first real test of the 2024 season. Expect Micah Parsons and crew to get after Derek Carr this week.

With all of that said, let's take a look at our Cowboys Week 2 bold predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Dak Prescott throws for three touchdowns

As the highest-paid quarterback in the league, Dak Prescott must lead the Cowboys's offense to playoff success. It is the only thing missing on his resume, as he has a ton of regular-season success. Prescott will start his march to the playoffs with a three-touchdown game against the Saints in Week 2.

Prescott's lone touchdown went to Brandin Cooks last week, a first-quarter score that put the Cowboys up 7-3. That means Ceedee Lamb and Jake Ferguson went without receiving touchdowns. Expect all three of those players to get into the end zone against the Saints. The team cannot have the same performance on offense and expect to win again this week.

Prescott had six games with at least three touchdowns last year but none of them came until Week 7. Expect him to pick up the pace this year and dominate the Saints defense that Bryce Young struggled against. It will make for a great talking point if he starts his new contract 2-0 with a win in front of the Dallas crowd.

Micah Parsons leads the defense to a three-sack day

The Cowboys' defense started the season on the right foot with pure domination of the Browns. They sacked Watson six times, including two each from Eric Kendricks and DeMarcus Lawrence. The defense will repeat that performance with three sacks of Derek Carr, led by Micah Parsons.

Parsons led the Cowboys with five quarterback hits, one for a sack, last Sunday. With other pieces getting after the quarterback last week, the Saints may pay slightly less attention to number 11. A little bit of daylight is all Parsons will need and he will get another sack this week.

The Cowboys are built around their superstar players, namely Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons on defense. Diggs has the toughest test on the defense as he will be covering Chris Olave in this one. The defensive line must help the secondary by not giving Carr enough time to find Olave.

Cowboys beat Saints by 7+ points

The Cowboys are favorites and will live up to that billing by beating the Saints by at least a touchdown. This matchup is an unknown because of how much of a beating the Saints put on the Panthers. Was that result a product of the Saints having a good offense or the Panthers being terrible? Going into AT&T Stadium to face the Cowboys will not be an easy way for New Orleans to prove the former true.

A great performance by Prescott and a dominant game for the defense will propel the Cowboys to victory. It has been their recipe in the regular season for the entire Mike McCarthy era. They have won 12 regular-season games in each of his three seasons at the helm because of games like this. As a heavy favorite at home, the Cowboys rarely lose.

The Saints are overmatched against the Cowboys and it will show in Week 2. Expect Dallas to blowout New Orleans and move to 2-0 on the young season.