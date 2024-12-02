In a Week 13 meeting between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, Taysom Hill was carted off the field following a lower-body injury, per Adam Schefter on X. It would become available that Hill's injury appeared to be a knee injury. Given his need for the cart, it could be a lengthy rehab process for the Saints' offensive playmaker.

As one of the few quarterback-tight end hybrids in recent NFL history, Hill has become a fan favorite across the league, specifically in Louisiana.

Hill's season was panning out to be one of his more productive years, totaling six touchdowns through seven games played. Now, it looks like his season could be cut short.

Saints' Taysom Hill suffers knee injury against Rams, carted off field

After exploding onto the scene— specifically, following his 2020 season— Hill instantly became a fan favorite in the fantasy football landscape. As a tight end who also played quarterback, Hill was a cheat code for fantasy rosters, giving teams the option of starting a quarterback in the tight end slot.

For teams with Hill on their roster, they'd be able to have two quarterbacks starting per week, while their opponents could start just one.

And while his production slowed once the Saints added quarterback Derek Carr to the team, Hill was having another strong season this year as the do-it-all playmaker on offense.

Through seven games for the Saints this year, Hill accumulated 418 scrimmage yards, finding the end zone six times. Though his usage was a bit inconsistent, he was a part of this offense that kept opposing defenses on their toes. Regardless of where Hill lined up on the field, he proposed a threat to defenses.

Whether as a passer, a runner, or a receiver, Hill made defenses pay. However, following his knee injury suffered against the Rams in Week 13, Hill could be sidelined for the remainder of the season if the damage to his knee is as bad as it looked on TV.

Even if the knee injury doesn't sideline Hill for the remainder of the 2024 season, it certainly didn't paint a positive picture for the rest of his year.