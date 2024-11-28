ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints will battle in a game with massive playoff implications for both teams. The Rams are in a battle in the NFC West, as all four teams are within a game of winning the division. The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals are in a tie for first at 6-5, while the Rams and San Francisco 49ers are behind them at 5-6. The Saints looked like their season was over a few weeks ago, but back-to-back wins have put them within two games of the Atlanta Falcons for first in the NFC South. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-Saints prediction and pick.

Rams-Saints Last Game – Matchup History

The Rams and Saints have matched up often over the last decade, with their last meeting coming on December 21 of the previous season. The Rams defeated the Saints 30-22 at home. Matthew Stafford had a great day, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, while Kyren Williams also added 104 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Derek Carr also succeeded against the Rams, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams have won three of their past four meetings dating back to 2019.

Overall Series: Rams 44-35

Here are the Rams-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Saints Odds

Los Angeles Rams: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -146

New Orleans Saints: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 49.5 (-106)

Under: 49.5 (-114)

How to Watch Rams vs. Saints

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams were in a good spot entering a matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. They were favorites at home for the game and had just won three consecutive games over the Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams lost that game, then dropped another last week against the Philadelphia Eagles after sandwiching in a win over the New England Patriots. The Rams had an opportunity to take control of the NFC West if they hadn't gone through a lull and need to get back on track in this game.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Saints' season has gone the opposite of the Rams. While the Rams had a chance to take control of their destiny and lost it, the Saints have achieved that goal over the past two weeks. New Orleans had a seven-game losing streak when they hosted the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago and squeaked out a three-point victory for a massive division win. It seemed like it could be time for a letdown spot when they played the abysmal Cleveland Browns last week, but they proved everyone wrong by blowing them out 35-14. Is the two-game sample size just a mini hot streak for the Saints, or will they make a run for the division? This game will tell us precisely that.

Final Rams-Saints Prediction & Pick

The Rams won't take kindly to their recent skid, and Sean McVay should have Los Angeles ready for this game. Tactical advantages in the NFL can be the difference between winning and losing, and despite the Saints' bump since firing Dennis Allen, there's no way we can see Darren Rizzi out-scheming McVay in this matchup. The Rams need a victory to keep pace in the NFC West, and the water should find its level in this game so that the Saints can return to their losing ways.

Final Rams-Saints Prediction & Pick: Rams -2.5 (-122)