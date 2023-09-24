The New Orleans Saints have a bit of short-term issue at the running back position. They signed Jamaal Williams to help bolster their rushing attack, and that move paid off initially. However… Williams suffered an injury in Week 2 that will sideline him for at least four weeks. That is a heavy blow to an offense that relies on the ground game to open things up for the passing attack.

Thankfully, the Saints are about to get some help in the form of Alvin Kamara. The star running back will make his return to the field after Week 3, per Adam Schefter. For now, rookie Kendre Miller will be making his debut to help New Orleans' rushing attack.

“Saints lost RB Jamaal Williams to injured reserve yesterday, but have rookie RB Kendre Miller making his NFL debut today. And RB Alvin Kamara returns from his three-game suspension tomorrow and can play vs. the Bucs next Sunday.”

Kamara was suspended by the NFL three games after his involvement in an assault case. Kamara was caught on film not only as a part of the clique that assaulted a man, but also as someone that actively hurt the person. The Saints star was slapped with this punishement asfter a few months.

Without Williams and Kamara, New Orleans will need to find a way to keep their offense going. Derek Carr has looked solid in a Saints uniform, and Chris Olave continues to amaze fans with his spectacular catches. The Saints will have to figure this out in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.