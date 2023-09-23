The start of the 2023 season has been great for the New Orleans Saints. After wins against the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, the Saints are 2-0 and feeling good ahead of this Sunday's big game against the Green Bay Packers. However, one area of the game that has not been kind to New Orleans is the injury bug, specifically at the running back position. Alvin Kamara is the go to guy at the RB position for the Saints, but is currently out as he is suspended for the first three games of the season. Luckily for New Orleans, they have good depth at the position, but after a recent injury to Jamaal Williams, that depth isn't as strong.

Jamaal Williams is currently battling a hamstring injury and he has been placed on the IR, according to a tweet from Adam Schefter. Williams will miss at least the next four games. With Alvin Kamara out, this is certainly not what the Saints needed. Rookie Kendre Miller is expected make his debut this weekend, and he will have a chance to make a statement in his first NFL game with the Saints.

This matchup against the Packers is a big one for both teams, and it will be interesting to see how the Saints manage the run game with both of their top backs out. Green Bay is 1-1, and a win for either of these teams would be would be a big one. Expect Derek Carr to throw the ball a lot in this one.