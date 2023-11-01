Sallie Mae, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund has awarded the latest recipients of the "Bridging the Dream Scholarship"

In honor of National Scholarship Month, Sallie Mae has awarded the latest recipients of the “Bridging the Dream Scholarship” per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. The scholarship was created in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and has been awarded for three years. Twenty of the recipients are incoming freshmen who have enrolled at HBCUs.

“Expanding access and affordability is central to our mission at Sallie Mae and why we continue to offer scholarship programs that reach those students who often need the most support,” Sallie Mae executive vice president Nic Jafarieh said in the statement, “This year’s diverse and impressive Bridging the Dream scholarship recipients were selected from more than 1,100 applicants nationwide, and a majority are attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

President & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Dr. Harry L. Williams also spoke on the scholarship, saying, “Our commitment to students from historically underrepresented communities is realized through programs like The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “We are grateful for this ongoing partnership and shared mission of making higher education more accessible and affordable.”

The recipients of the scholarship, such as incoming Jackson State student Chayil Rattler, are excited about the financial burden that will be lifted from them when they start their college experience.

“Receiving the Bridging the Dream Scholarship allows me to pursue the education I need to achieve my goal of becoming a journalist. I also get to enjoy the rich culture and HBCU traditions without worrying about the financial burden on my parents,” Rattler said.

The names of the HBCU students who are recipients of the “Bridging The Dream” scholarship is below.