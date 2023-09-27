Sam Asghari's family allegedly did not approve of his relationship with Britney Spears. “Sam’s family is so thankful he left the relationship with Britney when he did,” a source told Us Weekly. “Although they will always love and support Sam, deep down they never felt she was the right partner for him.”

After 13 months of marriage Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Spears. Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing. A day later, Asghari broke his silence on their split via Instagram Story that they “decided to end our journey together.” He added: “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Britney Spears also commented on the divorce via Instagram on August 18.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she captioned an Instagram post. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

The singer and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and made their relationship official in 2017. The couple got married to Asghari on June 9, 2022. The pop star was previously married to Jason Alexander in January of 2004 but only for 55 hours. She then married Kevin Federline 10 months later in October 2004. They share two sons together: Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline.

Since the announcement of their divorce last month, Spears has been rumored to be dating contractor Paul Richard Soliz. Asghari has not been linked to anyone at this time. A source told Us Weekly at the time that he has been “leaning on heavily on his family for support and they have been . “He’s actually doing really well and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.”