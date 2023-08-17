Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari addresses the divorce for the first time since. It was announced that the couple who have been married for 14 months will be separating.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote via an Instagram Story statement on Thursday, August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

“S—t happens,” he added to end his message. “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” he wrote.

In legal documents obtained by US Weekly, it states that Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears due to “irreconcilable differences.” The filing also states that the trainer wants for the “Baby One More Time” singer to pay for all of his attorney fees as well as provide spousal support amid their split.

The couple started dating in 2016. They met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. The two got married in June 2022.

At the time, Spears shared how she felt about her wedding day on Instagram.

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time. “I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”

During the ceremony, both Spears and Asghari were emotional as they each fought back tears at times and would also joyfully wipe them away.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Just two months ago, the couple shared their one-year wedding anniversary.

“Happy 1 Year to me & my better half,” Sam wrote in a June 2023 Instagram Story. The post showed off his wedding band and Spear's ring per E! News. “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love.”

Spears reportedly has a $60 million fortune but there was a prenup put into place to protect her money and assets.

Previously, a source told the outlet that Asghari would receive “$1 million per every two years” of marriage with a cap of $10 million after 15 years.

It's rumored that Spears was unfaithful to Asghari but a source that is allegedly close to the singer do not believe that this is true.

“Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility,” a second source exclusively told Us on Thursday. “They believe there were other issues but cheating wasn’t one of them.”

The insider explained that “Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney,” adding that the former couple “both wanted different things and they couldn’t come to an agreement on several issues such as having children.”

Spears has yet to publicly comment on the divorce. She has since been on Instagram as the popstar posted a photo of herself on a horse with the caption, “Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!!,” the “Womanizer” artist wrote. “A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can’t make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!”