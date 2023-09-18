Sam Howell's net worth in 2023 is $2 million. The former University of North Carolina quarterback battled adversity in college to land in Washington with the Commanders. Let's look at Sam Howell's net worth in 2023.

Sam Howell's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $2 million

Once touted as a can't-miss quarterback prospect, Howell shook off a difficult time in college to become an NFL Draft pick. Sam Howell's net worth in 2023 is $2 million, according to FirstSportz.

Howell was born on Sept. 16, 2000, in Waynesville, N.C. He played high school football for Sun Valley High School, throwing for 13,415 yards and 145 touchdowns, and rushed for 3,621 yards with 60 touchdowns. He committed to Florida State but eventually flipped to join his home-state North Carolina Tar Heels.

Sam Howell's college career

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2019, Howell became the first true freshman to win the starting quarterback job for the Tar Heels. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and also earned third-team All-ACC honors. He led the Tar Heels to a win in the 2019 Military Bowl over Temple, earning MVP.

Hype began to grow that Howell would be a high pick when he eventually declared for the NFL Draft, and his stats in his sophomore season did nothing to slow it down. 2020 would be his best season in North Carolina, getting the team to a No. 18 ranking in the AP polls and earning Second-Team All-ACC honors.

Unfortunately for Howell, his worst season as a Tar Heel came at an inopportune time, as his stats dropped in every category except interceptions. He would finish his career with school records in touchdown passes and yards.

Sam Howell's professional career

Howell's final season in college caused him to fall down the draft boards, falling to the fifth round. The Washington Commanders eventually took a chance, selecting Howell 144th overall. The Commanders signed Howell to a four-year, $4 million contract, which included $361,000 guaranteed.

Howell was a backup for the majority of his first season, starting the final game against the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 11 of 19 passes, with both a passing and rushing touchdown in a 26-6 upset of the Cowboys.

Washington then announced that Howell would get the chance to be the Commanders' starter for the 2023 season.

Sam Howell's NIL and endorsement deals

Howell signed a six-figure NIL deal while at North Carolina with Super Glow trading cards. The name, image, and likeness deal was guaranteed to be six figures with the potential to reach over $1 million depending on sales.

Howell also signed with Southern fast-food chain Bojangles while in North Carolina. He was also working with a Chapel Hill-area nonprofit group called Table, which provided meals to children in need. He combined the Bojangles deal into his first project with Table.

Sam Howell's personal life

Howell is currently dating Chloe Barbu, who is also no stranger to the spotlight. She is a famous blogger and entrepreneur and has gathered her own following on social media. She owns a venture named Statecraft, where she does custom home renovations with her father.

Howell is also very proud of his heritage, as he is part Korean. His grandmother, who is Korean, met his grandfather while he was stationed there during the Korean War.

While Howell's professional career to this point hasn't turned out as he envisioned it, the sky is the limit for him in Washington. Right now, Howell has the best value contract in the NFL for a starting quarterback, and Washington can use this to their advantage to get the right pieces around him. If Howell can have a couple of successful years with Washington, he will be on the right track to land a lucrative contract when his rookie deal expires. Nevertheless, was Sam Howell's net worth surprising?