The San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball team stunned the world with a trip to the Final Four and the national title game. Ultimately, UConn came out on top, but the Aztecs’ unreal run has put them even more on the map. One player that had question marks surrounding his future is Lamont Butler, the Final Four hero who sent the Aztecs to the national title game with a buzzer-beater against Floria Atlantic.

However, Butler has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to San Diego State for one more season, per a video posted to his Twitter page.

Forever an Aztec 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y5NbKe8X81 — Lamont Butler (@lamont_butler1) May 29, 2023

Following the end of the NCAA Tournament, Butler was one of a handful of starters to enter the NBA Draft and test the waters, with a few others entering the transfer portal. Keshad Johnson, another starter, decided to transfer to Arizona, and Jaedon LeDee is still deciding whether to return or not.

Butler was electric for the Aztecs, although it might not seem like it, with his averages of 7.8 PPG and 5.2 rebounds. However, Butler anchored both ends of the floor, and San Diego State is well-known for its defensive toughness.

Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah left for the pros, so Lamont Butler figures to be the primary scorer and the go-to option for the team in 2023-2024, so returning for one more year is a massive addition for Brian Dutcher and his team. If LeDee also decides to stay, the Aztecs could be pegged as Mountain West Conference favorites once again.