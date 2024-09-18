ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of undefeated teams as San Jose State faces Washington State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a San Jose State-Washington State prediction and pick.

San Jose State enters the game sitting at 3-0. They opened the year facing Sacramento State. Sacramento State took the lead in the third quarter, 24-21. Still, San Jose State would score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 42-24. They would then face Air Force. It was a 14-7 lead for San Jose State after the first quarter, but Air Force would not score again as the Spartans won 17-7. Last week it was Kennesaw State. Once again they would be down 3-0, but San Jose State put up 17 points in the second quarter and would go on to win 31-10.

Meanwhile, Washington State is also 3-0 on the year. They opened with a dominating performance over Portland State before facing Texas Tech. Once again the offense was great as they scored 37-16. Last week, they would face Washington at home. Washington State would take the lead after a John Mateer touchdown run to end the first half. It would be a five-point game after the third quarter, but neither team would score again as Washington State won the game 24-19.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Jose State-Washington State Odds

San Jose State: +11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +350

Washington State: -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -465

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Washington State

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: The CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Emmett Brown has led the way at quarterback this year for San Jose State. He has completed 63 of 104 passes this year, good for a 60.6 percent completion percentage. He has nine touchdowns on the year, while he also has two interceptions and has been sacked five times on the year.

His top target has been Nick Nash. Nash has 34 receptions on the year for 485 yards. That is good for 14.3 yards per catch this year, while he has scored six times. Justin Lockhart has also been great. He has 11 receptions this year for 192 yards and two scores. Finally, tight end Jackson Canaan has brought in five receptions for 97 yards and a score. In the running game, Floyd Chalk IV has led the way. He has run 36 times this year for 122 yards and two scores. Still, that is good for just 3.4 yards per carry. Further, Jabari Bates has 24 rushes for 102 yards this year.

The San Jose State defense has also been great on defense this year. They are ninth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting fourth in opponent yards per game this year. They are 31st against the run while sitting third against the pass. Jordan Pollard has led the way this year. He leads the team with 37 tackles this year, while also having a sack, a pass defended, and an interception on the year. San Jose State has just four sacks on the year but has been great against the pass. They have broken up nine passes while intercepting six. Further, San Jose State has recovered four fumbles this year.

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

John Mateer has led the Cougars at quarterback this year. He has completed just 37 of 70 passes this year, good for only 52.9 percent passing. He has passed for 712 yards and seven touchdown passes on the year. He has also thrown two interceptions while being sacked twice this year. Mateer leads the team in rushing this year as well. He has run 39 times for 314 yards and four touchdowns on the ground this year.

The running game has also been helped by Wayshawn Parker. He has run 29 times this year for 214 yards and two scores. He is averaging 7.4 yards per carry this year while also having a 54-yard rush this season. Parker also has three receptions for 70 yards and a score. Further, Djouvensky Schlenbacker has run just 16 times for 49 yards but has scored three times on the ground this year. In the receiving game, Mateer has three main targets. Kyle Williams has eight of those receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Kris Hutson has the most receptions with 11 while having 176 yards and a score. Finally, Josh Meredith has nine receptions for 165 yards.

The Washington State defense is 40th in the nation in points per game this year. Still, they are 113th in the national in yards allowed per game. Washington State is 65th against the pass while sitting 126th against the pass. Stephen Hall has led the team in tackles, with 17 this year. Further, he has broken up two passes and has an interception returned 100 yards for a touchdown. Washington State has three interceptions on the year while also recovering two fumbles.

Final San Jose State-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game sitting at 3-0, while both teams have covered in all three games. San Jose State also won outright as an underdog once, while Washington State has done it twice. One major factor for the success of San Jose State has been turnovers. They are averaging 2.5 takeaways per game this year, ninth in the nation. They also have intercepted the highest rate of passes this year. Turnovers will keep this game close, as will the San Jose State passing game. Take San Jose State plus the points in this one.

Final San Jose State-Washington State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +11.5 (-105)