The 2024 Critics Choice Awards is here — see who took home the trophies.

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards took off on July 14 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport. Chelsea Handler returned to host the ceremonies.

Oppenheimer won big with eight awards: Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Acting Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Barbie breaks another record with the most numbers of nominations: 18. The film took six trophies: Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, and Best Song (I'm Just Ken).

On the TV side, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show led the nominations list with six, winning one for Billy Crudup as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Succession won three out of five nominations: Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Kiean Culkin) and Best Actress in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook).

It was recently announced that Harrison Ford is this year’s recipient of the Career Achievement Award. He’s also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Apple TV+’s Shrinking. This is Ford’s first nomination for the award-giving body. Barbie's America Ferrera received the other special Critics Choice Award, the SeeHer Award.

Below is the full list of nominees with the winners of each category.

2024 Critics Choice winners

Note: The 2024 Critics Choice Awards winners are bolded

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Director

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Charles Melton (May December)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Julianne Moore (May December)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Drama Series

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Aunjanue Ellis (Justified: City Primeval)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Khalid Abdalla (The Crown)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Ron Cephas Jones (Truth Be Told)

Matthew MacFadyen (Succesion)

Ke Huy Quan (Loki)

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Sophia Di Martino (Loki)

Celia Rose Gooding (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)

Drew Tarver (The Other Two)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)

Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis (Reservation Dogs)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Best Limited Series

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Best Movie Made for Television

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Quiz Lady

Reality

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Tom Holland (The Crowded Room)

David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)

Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie)

Kiefer Sutherland (The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You)

Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Sydney Sweeney (Reality)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Taylor Kitsch (Painkiller)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)

Liev Schreiber (A Small Light)

Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Maria Bello (Beef)

Billie Boullet (A Small Light)

Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House of Usher)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)

Mary McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song

Dance the Night (Barbie)

I'm Just Ken (Barbie)

Peaches (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Road to Freedom (Rustin)

This Wish (Wish)

What Was I Made For (Barbie)

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things)

Michael Giacchino (Society of the Snow)

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch (May December)

Alex Convery (Air)

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

David Hemingson (The Holdovers)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.)

Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Tony McNamara (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Foreign Language Series

Bargain

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

Lupin

Mask Girl

Moving

Best Animated Series

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

Best Talk Show

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Comedy Special

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

John Mulaney: Baby J

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Comedy

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Production Design

Saltburn

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

Poor Things

Asteroid City

Best Editing

Air

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Wonka

The Color Purple

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.)

Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie)

Calah Lane (Wonka)

Milo Machado Graner (Anatomy of a Fall)

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

Madeleine Yuna Voyles (The Creator)