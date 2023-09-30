AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers to ever grace the sidelines of a football pitch. He's accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in Europe, but that doesn't mean Mourinho isn't hungry for more.

Speaking on Saturday to reporters before the Giallorossi clash with newly-promoted Frosinone on Sunday, the Portuguese tactician explained why he turned down a mouth-watering €30 million per season offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal in order to stay at Roma.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“I received the biggest proposal ever in the history of football for a manager”.

“I decided to reject because I told AS Roma board, fans and players that I was going to stay. I gave them my word”.

“The proposal to Jose Mourinho was from Al Hilal: €30m per season net.”

No manager has ever been offered such a lucrative contract but as we know, these Saudi clubs are swimming in money. That's been evident from all the players who have left Europe to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

For what it's worth, Fabrizio reported this offer from Al Hilal in the summer. But, this is the first time Jose Mourinho publicly spoke about it. His comments will surely have Roma fans glad that Mourinho is their gaffer. More money wasn't enough for him to leave the Italian capital.

The 60-year-old led AS Roma to the Europa League final last season before losing to Sevilla in penalties. They're back in the competition in 2023-24 after finishing sixth in the Serie A table in 2022-23.

The Giallorossi might not be a Scudetto contender, but Mourinho is doing everything he can to help the side at least fight for a top-four finish.