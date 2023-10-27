In an unexpected twist, Saudi Pro League officials have reportedly initiated talks with Manchester City's star, Kevin De Bruyne, about a potential move to the burgeoning Saudi football scene in 2024. Football Insider has revealed that the 31-year-old midfield maestro is a prime target for Saudi Arabia as they aim to boost the global appeal of their evolving football operations.

This seismic development coincides with De Bruyne's absence from the pitch due to a serious hamstring injury, with his return not anticipated until the new year. While Man City seems in no hurry to negotiate a contract renewal with the Belgian playmaker, De Bruyne's current deal runs until June 2025, potentially creating an opportunity for the Saudi Pro League to secure his services.

De Bruyne's impressive track record, including five Premier League titles and a stellar 2020-2021 season with 10 goals and 31 assists in 49 appearances, has made him a coveted asset. His reported £400,000-a-week wage at Manchester City could be surpassed by a more lucrative deal offered by the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Arabia's ambitious approach isn't limited to De Bruyne. The league has already secured notable talents like Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte, who left for Al-Ahli and Al Nassr, respectively. Furthermore, they've successfully lured global football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante to the Middle East in the past year, marking a remarkable transformation in the Saudi Pro League's status in the world of football.

As De Bruyne's potential move continues to make headlines, it serves as a testament to the growing ambitions of the Saudi Pro League and its aim to attract top-tier talent from around the world, setting the stage for a captivating 2024 transfer saga.