Manchester City has opted to delay contract negotiations with their star midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, even though his current deal is set to expire in just 18 months. According to reports from the Daily Star, discussions have been put on hold as the club awaits De Bruyne's recovery from a long-term hamstring injury, with his return to the pitch not expected until 2024.

De Bruyne, a vital cog in City's midfield, has been instrumental in the team's success, consistently delivering impressive performances. In the previous season, he notched up seven goals and provided an astonishing 18 assists in the Premier League, solidifying his reputation as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The decision to postpone contract talks is driven by Manchester City's desire to gauge De Bruyne's ability to recover effectively and continue his exceptional form. The club's hierarchy appears willing to give the Belgian international the necessary time and support to regain full fitness before committing to a new contract. However, there's an element of risk in this strategy. Suppose Manchester City waits too long to initiate discussions. In that case, they risk attracting interest from other clubs keen on securing De Bruyne's services as his contract expires.

As for now, De Bruyne remains focused on his rehabilitation efforts as he works towards returning to full fitness. Manchester City is set to face Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League on Tuesday. While De Bruyne may not be available for that fixture, his potential return in 2024 is eagerly anticipated by both the club and its supporters. In the meantime, City will continue to monitor his progress and the broader football landscape, aware of the need to secure the future of their midfield maestro promptly.