Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an encouraging update on Kevin De Bruyne‘s injury, expressing optimism about the midfielder's speedy recovery, reported by GOAL. De Bruyne, a key player for City, sustained a hamstring injury during the 2023 Champions League final, which has kept him sidelined for a significant period.

Despite the setback, Guardiola revealed that De Bruyne has been making notable progress in his rehabilitation. Speaking about the midfielder, Guardiola stated, “Different timings because he comes in for treatment but I see him every day and he's getting better, his mood is good. Hopefully sooner than expected he will be back.”

De Bruyne briefly returned to action in the Community Shield and the opening game of the 2023-24 Premier League season against Burnley. However, he was forced off the field after just 23 minutes, indicating the persistence of his hamstring issue. Despite this, Guardiola's positive update suggests that De Bruyne's return might be on the horizon.

Manchester City, even in De Bruyne's absence, boasts a talented squad with considerable depth. Guardiola has invested wisely in the transfer market, ensuring the team has ample options to cope without their star midfielder. However, recent performances have been below par, leading to their exit from the Carabao Cup and a Premier League defeat to Wolves.

What's next for Manchester City?

As City prepares for a crucial clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Pep Guardiola and the team will be eager to regain their winning momentum. Kevin De Bruyne's return, whenever it happens, will undoubtedly bolster City's chances as they aim for success in domestic and European competitions. Fans eagerly await his comeback, hopeful that his presence will inspire City to further victories in the upcoming challenges.