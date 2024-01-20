Explore the football saga as Al Hilal, backed by the Saudi Pro League, aims to secure Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in a summer transfer.

In the intricate world of football transfers, the Saudi Pro League is gearing up for a compelling summer pursuit, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah topping their wishlist. Despite Salah's allegiance to Liverpool, the Saudi Pro League, particularly Al Hilal, is set to renew its efforts to secure the services of the Egyptian forward, with sources revealing that Salah will be given another chance to consider a move to the Middle East.

Last summer, Al Ittihad's £150 million bid for Salah was rejected by Liverpool, demonstrating the club's resolve to retain their talismanic player, whose contract runs until 2025. As Salah inches closer to the final 12 months of his current deal, the Saudi Pro League officials are poised to make a fresh approach, especially if the forward hasn't extended his contract with Liverpool by the end of the season.

Sources close to the situation emphasize Salah's contentment at Anfield, with the 31-year-old potentially open to extending his stay. However, a decision is not expected in the coming weeks, leaving the situation to be resolved later in the year.

While Al Ittihad expressed interest last year, Al Hilal is expected to spearhead the pursuit this summer. Despite Salah being third on their list of targets last year, behind Lionel Messi and Neymar, Al Hilal remains undeterred in their pursuit of the prolific forward. The injury Salah sustained during Egypt's recent Africa Cup of Nations match adds a layer of complexity to the transfer talks but is unlikely to deter Al Hilal's interest.

Key figures in the Saudi Pro League, including director of football Michael Emenalo, have earmarked Salah as one of the division's top targets, alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Emenalo, who shares a strong relationship with Salah from their Chelsea days, carefully approaches the situation respectfully, acknowledging the player's happiness at Liverpool.

Liverpool, appreciative of the professionalism displayed by Saudi officials during last summer's dealings, maintains an amicable relationship with the Public Investment Fund. The upcoming summer transfer window promises a complex yet intriguing narrative. Al Hilal and the Saudi Pro League set their sights on Mohamed Salah, seeking to add a global football icon to their ranks.