Kendrick Perkins is scared for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, not only because they are facing Jimmy Butler but also because of Erik Spoelstra.

On Twitter, Perkins couldn’t help but share his feeling that Spoelstra is really hungry to win the title after hearing all the interviews he has done. The former NBA big man also heaped praise on Spoelstra’s ability as a coach before noting that it’s “scary” for the Nuggets.

“The more Erik Spoelstra interviews I hear the more I love this man as a Coach!!! You can see it in his eyes and hear it his voice that he want this Championship more than anybody. That’s SCARY!!!! Just saying…” Perkins shared.

Erik Spoelstra has been such a great stabilizing force for the Heat over the past years, though that has been more evident in the 2023 playoffs. When it looked like Miami was on the verge of collapsing in the Eastern Conference Finals, he kept the team composed and steered them in the right direction. In the end, they prevented the Boston Celtics from making history and secured their ticket to the NBA Finals.

As Kendrick Perkins said it, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will have to worry more than just Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin. With a battle tested tactician in Coach Spo leading the Heat, the battle could very well be more difficult than what they are expecting.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set on Thursday at Ball Arena.