Scoot Henderson drops bold 2023 NBA Draft take that will catch Victor Wembanyama’s eye

Victor Wembanyama is becoming a household name and the favorite to be the top pick in the 20223 NBA Draft. But he has a contender for the top spot, and his name is Scoot Henderson.

Henderson, an 18-year-old, 6-foot-2 guard, has unreal explosiveness and showed that he can hang with NBA-level players last season with G League Ignite. In 11 showcase games, he averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 43.6 percent from the field.

In a conversation with Shams Charania of Stadium, Scoot Henderson talked about his basketball background and how he sees himself as a prospect. After Wembanyama declared himself the best player in the 2023 NBA Draft class, Henderson shot his own take back.

NBA G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson: “I feel like I’m the No. 1 player.” Henderson sits down with @Stadium to discuss facing off against fellow top 2023 Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama, his NBA idols, unique family business and more: pic.twitter.com/1HVoDSPF8n — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 4, 2022

“Of course, I feel like I’m the number one player,” Scoot Henderson said. “I work hard and my competitive side just makes me want to be the number one player and makes me want to be who I am on and off the court.”

Scoot Henderson also said that he idolizes Kobe Bryant for his killer mentality, saying that he wants to “make whoever’s in front of me not play basketball again. That’s my mindset going into the rest of my career.” He added that he tries to take elements from Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday to use in his game.

Scoot Henderson will get the chance to face off with Victor Wembanyama as his G League Ignite squad faces Metropolitans 92. He said that he is excited to get back on the court in a competitive setting again. Although he is a foot shorter than Wembanyama, Henderson will put up a tough fight to be the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.