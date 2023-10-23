Scoot Henderson's net worth in 2023 is between $1.5 million and $2 million. Henderson took a nontraditional route to being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Let's look at Scoot Henderson's net worth in 2023.

What is Scoot Henderson's net worth in 2023? $1.5 million – $2 million (estimate)

Henderson opted to go professional early by signing with the NBA's G League Ignite. He is interested in maximizing his earning potential with this and his brand endorsements. Scoot Henderson's net worth in 2023 sits between $1.5 million and $2 million, according to SportsKeeda.

Henderson was born in Marietta, Ga. His father is a coach and trainer and runs the Next Play 360 training facility with Scoot's mother. He has three sisters who also played NCAA Division I basketball. Surprisingly, Henderson took the nontraditional route and didn't follow his sisters into NCAA basketball.

Scoot Henderson's high school career

Henderson played basketball for Carlton J. Kell High School in Marietta. Henderson immediately began making an impact in his sophomore season, scoring a season-high 49 points in a 92-91 overtime win in the Class 5A State tournament. He led the team to the semifinals and averaged 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game. He was the Class 5A Player of the Year.

Henderson raised his career-high in his junior season, scoring 53 points in a 94-64 win, breaking the school's single-game and career scoring records. Henderson led the school to the Class 6A State title game but lost to Isiah Collier and Wheeler High School. His averages of 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists made him the Class 6A Player of the Year.

Henderson was a consensus five-star recruit, and 247sports made him the second-best point guard in the 2021 class. Schools like Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Georgia gave Henderson offers leading up to his junior year. Henderson would sign with none of these colleges, deciding to turn professional before his senior season. Scoot and his sister, Crystal, had their jerseys retired at Kell and are the top scorers in school history for boys and girls basketball.

Scoot Henderson signs with NBA G League Ignite

Henderson's contract with NBA G League Ignite was a two-year, $1 million deal. Henderson was the youngest player in G League history at 17 and made an immediate impact. In his second game against the Santa Cruz Warriors, Henderson had 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

His first taste of NBA action was when he represented G League Ignite at the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend. In his second season, Henderson played 19 games in the G League, averaging career-highs of 16.5 points per game, 6.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds.

The G League debuted a new Next Up Game in 2022. Henderson was one of the captains. He also returned to the NBA All-Star Weekend for a second straight season. Henderson's stock was high enough that he was projected to be in the top three of the NBA Draft. The team held him out for the final five games in preparation for the draft.

Scoot Henderson is drafted by the Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers made Henderson the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. An injury caused him to sit out most of the Summer League, but he was ready for his first training camp. He made his preseason debut in a game against the New Zealand Breakers.

Henderson has the opportunity to be the face of the Trail Blazers franchise. It was a crowded backcourt when they drafted Henderson, as he would have to share duties with Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers chose to go forward with Henderson as their guy when they traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Henderson's contract is four years, $44.3 million.

Scoot Henderson endorsements

A look at #3 NBA Draft Pick Scoot Henderson's PUMA All-Pro NITRO: https://t.co/EE8cnkvORq pic.twitter.com/qre1o9aKiS — SoleSavy (@SoleSavy) June 23, 2023

Henderson signed the richest non-draft-eligible endorsement deal with PUMA. Henderson's agency declined to comment on the terms, but rumors are it nets him seven figures annually. It can reach eight figures based on several factors.

It was the first shoe company deal for a member of G League Ignite. Henderson came to his first NBA Media Day with a signature shoe and will become the seventh player in NBA history to wear a signature shoe in their debut game.

Henderson's star power with the Portland Trail Blazers will undoubtedly land him endorsements and lucrative contracts. Nevertheless, did Scoot Henderson's net worth in 2023 surprise you?