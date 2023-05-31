Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

For quite some time, the New York Knicks have been looking for ways to get back to being a championship contender in the Eastern Conference. There were shades of hope when they acquired Carmelo Anthony in 2010, but the Knicks have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000 and they have been very mediocre over the last couple of decades to say the least.

Over the last few years though, the Knicks have begun to show glimmers of hope again thanks to the job president Leon Rose and general manager Scott Perry have done revamping this roster. After missing the playoffs a season ago, the Knicks earned the 5-seed in the East this year and they won their first playoff series since 2013. This organization is certainly trending in the right direction with their core group of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, but questions about the future will continue to rise, especially with Perry leaving.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Knicks would be parting ways with their general manager, as he is on an expiring contract. With the Knicks since the start of the 2017-18 season, Perry was one of the minds behind trading big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in 2019. However, the Knicks’ inability to land a big star in free agency through the years has been troublesome.

Heading into this offseason, most of the team is under contract, but the Knicks still have some key decisions to make that could impact whether or not they can upgrade their roster.

Veterans Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose will be two key talking points, as Fournier is set to make $18.8 million during the 2023-24 season and Rose has a $15.6 million team option. Sources told ClutchPoints recently that the Knicks are interested in keeping Rose around, but they will very likely be opting out of his current deal in hopes of finding ground on a more “team-friendly” contract.

The near $35 million these two players are set to make next season could easily open up the door for the Knicks to target some bigger names in free agency. It could also aid them in keeping Josh Hart, who the team traded for at the trade deadline this season. Hart was instrumental to the Knicks’ late-season success and he has a player option that he will most likely be declining this offseason in order to earn a bigger contract.

The Knicks also have questions to answer regarding some of their young talents on expiring rookie contracts like Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley. Both 2020 first-round picks are entering the final year of their rookie deals, meaning they will be up for an extension this offseason.

It is unlikely that the Knicks would look to move on from either Randle or Brunson this summer, but all options are on the table for this organization and they will be looking to make big moves that set them up for immediate success. This is what any new general manager will be tasked with and three weeks ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, Leon Rose has his hands full with figuring out the direction of his franchise.

Of course Bob Myers will see his name come up in regards to New York after recently stepping down as the president of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors. This is an unlikely scenario though given Myers’ connection to other West Coast teams and the fact that he wants time off to spend with his family.

As SNY’s Ian Begley wrote, former Minnesota Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas could be elevated from his executive role with the Knicks, as could assistant general manager Frank Zanin. As Begley notes, it seems to make the most sense for a promotion to come from inside the organization rather than the Knicks hiring someone new to lead their front office.

While Perry’s departure is a surprise to some, all of the same problems the Knicks were going to have to deal with this offseason remain the same. This team is still a few pieces away from being true contenders in the East and the idea of adding another star remains in the minds of New York fans.

The only problem in terms of adding more star-like talent is that the Knicks’ payroll for next season is tight and the free agent market is weaker than it has been in the past. In terms of the trade market, many teams are waiting for someone else to make a move first, especially with the league’s new CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) rules and financial restrictions.

The Knicks find themselves in a good spot compared to where they are used to being in the offseason. Making the Eastern Conference Semifinals and being one of the last four teams standing in the conference was definitely an accomplishment this season. Where they go from here though and what the front office’s philosophy is moving forward will impact whether or not they have a chance to be true title contenders.

Big changes will be coming to the Knicks over the next year and everything now starts with replacing Perry at the general manager position.