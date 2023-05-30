It’s not unmet contractual demands or any underlying rift with the organization at large that’s prompted Bob Myers to step away from the Golden State Warriors.

Why did he decide to leave the most successful franchise of the NBA’s modern era? Myers is simply unable to commit the time and attention necessary to carry out his duties as general manager and team president the way he did since being named the Warriors’ lead decision-maker in April 2012.

“The bottom-line is this job, the one I’m in, and I would say this for any professional general manager or coach, requires complete engagement, complete effort, 1,000 percent. If you can’t do it then you shouldn’t do it, so that’s the answer to the question of why. I can’t do that to our players, I can’t do that to Joe, Peter. I can’t do that to myself,” Myers told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’ve only known how to do things one way my whole life, is kind of all the way,” he continued. “It doesn’t feel right to do something when I can’t give it everything, and that’s what it takes to do what we’ve done over the last, for me, 12 years.”

Myers’ current contract expires on June 30th. His uncertain future was one of many big-picture factors looming over the Warriors throughout a doomed title defense in 2022-23, one that ended with a dispiriting second-round loss to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State faces many questions ahead of a critical, complicated offseason, a juncture that begins in earnest with the departure of Bob Myers, a true dynasty pillar.