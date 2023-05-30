Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
“It’s just time,” Bob Myers said, via Wojnarowski.
More to come on this developing story.
