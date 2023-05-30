Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“It’s just time,” Bob Myers said, via Wojnarowski.

